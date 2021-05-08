The Indian Army on Saturday inducted the first batch of 83 women soldiers into the Military Police after their attestation parade held here on Saturday.

The attestation parade was held at the Dronacharya Parade Ground of the Corps of Military Police Centre & School (CMPC&S) here. The low-key event was held following all the Covid-19 protocols, the Army said.

The Indian Army was originally preparing to induct 100 young women soldiers. However, 17 recruits were relegated on medical grounds or had failed in the tests, which rendered them unable to pass out in this first batch, the Army said in a statement.

“They will continue with the next batch,” the statement added.

The Commandant of the CMP Centre & School, Brigadier C. Dayalan, congratulated the soldiers on their successful completion of the intense 61-week training schedule on aspects related to basic military training, Provost training to include all forms of policing duties, management of prisoners of war, ceremonial duties and skill development to include driving and maintenance of all vehicles and signal communications.

He also expressed confidence that the training imparted to them and the standards achieved would hold them at par with their male counterparts and help them prove to be a force multiplier at their new units located across varied terrains and operational conditions in the country.

