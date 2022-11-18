INDIA

Army jawan remains critical after being pushed off train

An army jawan who lost both his legs after being pushed out off a train, remains in a critical condition and has not yet regained consciousness.

Sonu Kumar Singh, the 29-year-old jawan of the 24 Rajputana Rifles, was allegedly pushed off the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express by a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) at the Bareilly station on Thursday.

The incident took place when the train was leaving the station following a stopover.

Sonu, a resident of Ballia district, had boarded the train in Bareilly and was on his way to Delhi, where he is currently posted.

Ajeet Pratap Singh, in-charge of GRP Bareilly, said: “The army jawan suffered grievous injuries after he was pushed by the TTE Kupan Bore from the Delhi-bound train on platform number 2. One of his legs was stuck under the wheels and got dismembered while his other leg was also crushed and had to be amputated via surgery.”

An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 307 (attempt to murder) against the TTE who is absconding.

