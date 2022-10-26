INDIA

Army jawan shot dead in UP over love affair, three held

A 24-year-old Army jawan, who had come home to celebrate Diwali, was allegedly shot dead by his lover’s husband and seven others near Aligarh.

The victim, Bikan Kumar, and his uncle were on their way to Aligarh in their car when they were attacked with sticks and sharp objects by eight men who then shot dead the jawan.

The incident took place at Rasoolpur village under the Tappal police limits.

Bikan Kumar’s father, Janata Singh, said, “My son and wife of one of the accused were in a relationship. He was killed by her husband, Vijaypal, his brother Bablu and six other members of their family.”

A case has been registered at the Tappal police station under IPC section 302 (murder). Three accused have been arrested so far, police said, adding that Vijaypal is still at large.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said, “The man was killed by one Vijaypal over a relationship with the latter’s wife. Eight people have been booked, of which three have been nabbed.”

Premveer Singh, brother of the deceased, said, “Bikan Kumar was selected in the Indian Army in 2017 and was posted in Hoshiarpur. When he left home with my uncle and others, some villagers attacked his car and shot him in the head. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.”

