Army JCO commits suicide in quarters

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) A serving Indian Army Junior Commissioned officer allegedly committed suicide inside his quarters here on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Subedar Major J.C. Baruah, who hailed from Assam, and was working at the Engineer-in-Chief’s office at the Kashmir House near the Army HQs.

“Information was received in the afternoon that a man had committed sucide in Shankar Vihar. After reaching the spot, the man, identified as Baruah, was found hanging with the help of a ‘chhunni; tied with ceiling fan hook. We have recovered a suicide note,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Devendra Arya said.

The suicide note read “No one to blame in this regard”.

Police are taking help of the handwriting experts in their investigation.

