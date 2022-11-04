INDIA

Army land grab case: ED raids multiple locations in Kolkata

NewsWire
0
0

Four teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at different places linked to a Jharkhand- based businessman, currently residing in Kolkata, in connection with a complaint of grabbing the Army land.

ED sources said that similar raids were being conducted in different parts of Jharkhand by eight teams of the central probe agency.

The businessman, Amit Agarwal, is alleged to have illegally grabbed land owned by the Indian Army in Jharkhand.

The first team of ED conducted raid and search operations at Agarwal’s residence at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata. Another team conducted similar raid and search operations at Agarwal’s motor parts office at Nonapukur in central Kolkata. Subsequent raids were conducted at the residences of Sanjay Ghosh, an engineer by profession.

It is learnt that this is not the first time that the ED was conducting raids at the premises owned by Amit Agarwal. Previously, there were similar raids twice by the central probe agency officials on this count last year.

Giving his reactions on the raids, BJP’s national president and party Lok Sabha member Dilip Ghosh said that West Bengal has become a hub of corruption and hence raids and search operations by the central agencies have become regular affairs.

“The people of West Bengal are really frustrated with this trend. The people will get more frustrated if the offenders are not punished,” he said.

Till the report was filed there was no reaction from the ruling Trinamool Congress.

20221104-110803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    60 pilots, 150 cabin crew failed breath analyzer test

    ‘Belaku’ lighting up rural homes: K’taka CM Bommai

    Equity indices settle high for second straight day

    India to allow scheduled international flight ops from March 27 (Ld)