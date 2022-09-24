INDIA

Army man held over ‘leaked objectionable videos’ of students in Punjab

Making fourth arrest in the allegations by Chandigarh University hostellers over their alleged ‘leaked objectionable videos’, Punjab Police on Saturday arrested an Indian Army personnel posted in Arunachal Pradesh.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here the arrested accused, Sanjeev Singh, is suspected of blackmailing the accused girl student.

The development came days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered a high-level probe into the matter for which a three-member all-woman Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the overall supervision of ADGP Gurpreet Kaur Deo was constituted.

DGP Yadav apprised that based on forensic and digital evidence, the police team from Mohali was dispatched to Arunachal Pradesh to arrest the accused.

He said the army man was arrested from Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh with the support of Arunachal Pradesh Police, Assam Police and Indian Army.

The Mohali Police have obtained a two-day transit remand of the accused from the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Bomdila to produce him before the magistrate in Mohali, he added.

The Mohali Police have already arrested three people, including the girl student and two others from Himachal Pradesh, and some electronic devices were seized from their possession.

Huge protests broke out on the university campus in Mohali district after a girl allegedly leaked private videos of her hostel mates online.

A day after daylong protest, silence returned to the campus as the local administration and the university agreed to investigate the demand of the students over objectionable videos of several girl students were recorded by a hosteller and shared with her friend in Shimla.

