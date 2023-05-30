INDIALIFESTYLE

Army man killed in bull attack in UP, family critical

An Indian Army soldier was killed while his wife and two children were critically injured when a stray bull hit their two-wheeler on the Hasanpur Atrasi road near Bavankhedi village in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district.

The incident happened on Monday. The soldier, Ankit Kumar, 28, was posted at 507 ASC Battalion in Punjab’s Ferozepur. He had come to Amroha on leave on Sunday to attend a friend’s wedding scheduled on Tuesday.

Police said Kumar died on the spot as the bull’s horn pierced his stomach, while his wife, Sonam (25), and their two children also suffered injuries.

Hasanpur SHO Susheel Verma said, “We will catch the bull and send it to a cow shelter. Kumar belonged to a farmer family.

In another such incident in Pilibhit, a 24-year-old man, identified as Banti Lodhi, was attacked by a stray bull on the outskirts of the city when he was on his way home. He also died lateron.

20230530-092202

