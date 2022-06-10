INDIA

Army officer cuts wife’s finger over dowry in UP’s Meerut

An Army Major has been accused of cutting his wife’s finger demanding dowry from her in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district.

The Major’s wife, who is in her early 30s, approached police with the finger injury and alleged that her husband has been harassing her “mentally and physically” for dowry since 2014 when they got married. The couple have a five-year-old son.

The accused Major is posted with the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers at 510 Army Base in Meerut, Chandrakant Meena, Meerut Additional Superintendent of Police, said that orders have been issued to book the accused for domestic abuse and press dowry harassment charges as well.

D.S. Rawat, Station House Officer at Sadar Bazaar police station, Meerut, said that an FIR has already been lodged in the matter.

He, however, refused to divulge the IPC sections under which the accused has been booked. Further probe is underway, he added.

The accused Army Major could not be contacted despite several attempts.

The complainant, whose father is a retired Indian Navy officer, has shared video clips of her ordeal with people in the hospital where she went after the injury.

The woman’s father has written a letter to the President demanding strict action against the accused.

“The police initially advised me not to file a case in the matter. Instead of lodging an FIR, cops persuaded us to reach a compromise with the accused,” he told reporters.

20220610-071204

