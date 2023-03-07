An Army officer posted in Leh died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Col R.S. Kadwasara, who was posted in Jaipur till 2021, was currently serving in station headquarters Leh.

His mortal remains are being flown from Leh to Delhi by GO Air on March 7 and will further be taken to Pilani by road.

The officer belongs to Pilani, Jhunjhunu district.

The officer accompanying the mortal remains is Lt Col UP Singh, and his brother Col Rajesh Kadwasara.

Speaking to IANS, the deceased officer’s brother said, “Col R.S. Kadwasara did not any heart complication or ailment and was fully healthy. This was the first heart stroke due to which he passed away.”

His last rites will be performed on Tuesday evening at his native place.

Meanwhile, Army officials said that high altitude areas cause varied complications which might trigger cardiac arrest.

It needs to be mentioned here that cardiac arrests have become a worrying trend as many videos are going viral where healthy and young people can be seen dying due to strokes.

