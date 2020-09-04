Army officer injured in encounter in Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 4 (IANS) One army officer was injured in an ongoing encounter in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, army sources said.

The encounter started in Yedipora after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area on the basis of a specific information about terrorists in that area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Encounter has started in the Yedipora Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

