Major General Neeraj Gosain, General Officer Commanding (GoC) 26 Infantry Division called on Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh at the Police Headquarters here on Tuesday.

The DGP and the GOC discussed various important issues related to the overall security scenario in Jammu city and its peripheral areas, officials said.

“They discussed in threadbare the counter measures to foil the new methods adopted by Pakistan that includes dropping of arms and ammunition and drugs through drones to disrupt the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” police said.

“The DGP appreciated the bond between the Army, J&K Police and CAPFs which he said has contributed immensely in wiping out the ill intentions of Pakistan and their terror associates.”

20221213-201004