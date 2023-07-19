INDIA

Army officer killed, 6 soldiers injured in Siachen Glacier tent fire

An army officer was killed and six other soldiers injured in a tent fire incident in Siachen Glacier area of Ladakh on Wednesday, army sources said.

As per the sources, the fire broke out in a tent at 3.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Three critically injured jawans were shifted to Chandigarh. The fire was doused before it could get to the ammunition tent. A few tents were reportedly damaged in the blaze.

“Initial cause behind the fire was a short circuit. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the fire,” sources said.

