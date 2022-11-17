The daughter of a senior woman officer in the Army Medical Corps was allegedly molested and her credit card and Rs 500 cash were looted here by two unidentified car-borne miscreants who kidnapped her when she was returning to her home.

The incident took place on November 8 but came into light on Wednesday when the FIR was lodged.

As per the FIR, the victim, 22, went out of her house to buy goods from a retail store in Lucknow’s SGPGI locality, but did not return home for hours.

Her parents became apprehensive of her security as her phone was switched off.

Her mother then went to the store to search for her and the staff of the shopping mall confirmed the girl’s visit there.

The woman’s mother then reached the Telibagh police outpost to file a complaint when she got a call from an unidentified man who told her that the woman was present at Fun Republic police outpost in Gomti Nagar.

“I immediately reached the Fun Republic police outpost where I found my daughter in a distraught and frazzled state. She was looking nervous, her shoes were missing, her hair unkempt. She started weeping as soon as she saw me,” the mother of the victim said.

The woman told her that a youth was stalking her since morning and she saw him sitting on a bike near Akash Enclave when she was going towards Telibagh.

“I did not get goods at the store so I boarded an auto and headed for Telibagh. After reaching Telibagh I was walking towards a shop when a white car (Maruti Van) stopped near me. I saw the same youth in the car. He caught me by my hair and dragged me inside the car which was being driven by another man. He molested me, tore my clothes, thrashed me and abused me. They kept driving the car from one place to another and then took me to a secluded place where I saw heaps of garbage. He looted the credit card and cash from me and both the miscreants sped off,” she said.

She further said she walked for a long time and then sought help from a commuter riding a two-wheeler and then she was taken to the Fun Republic police outpost.

The girl’s mother demanded a thorough probe and registration of a case in this connection.

SHO Gomti Nagar D.C. Mishra said that an FIR under the charges of robbery, sexual harassment, kidnapping for ransom, punishment for voluntarily causing hurt had been registered.

“We are checking the CCTV footage of the area to trace the number of the vehicle,” he said.

