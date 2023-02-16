INDIASPORTS

Army organises women’s snow cricket tournament in Kashmir

NewsWire
0
0

As part of Khelo India initiative, the Army on Thursday organised Women’s Snow Cricket tournament in Panzgam village in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The event witnessed a total of four teams from Kralpora and Meelyal Block.

“It was a first-of-its-kind event in Kupwara, wherein young girls played cricket on a snowy field, demonstrating the community’s passion for sports. The girls engaged enthusiastically in the game with strong passion,” the Army said.

Public representatives and locals from the area were present to witness the first-ever winter sports tournament for girls in this area.

“Such frequent events conducted by the Indian Army in Kupwara have seen widespread participation of local women.

“Several initiatives by the Army like establishment of skill development centres and organising competitions in schools to promote participation in extracurricular activities and sports are bringing a positive change. Indian Army is committed to play a role in encouraging sports amongst local youth,” the Army said.

20230216-151406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Harrdy Sandhu opens up on his new single ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyan’...

    Heavy rainfall lashes Chennai, low-lying areas inundated

    Pak Army’s top commander Asif Ghafoor takes charge to prevent food...

    Sharp drop in Naxal violence may go in favour of Bihar...