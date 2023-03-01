INDIA

Army pays tribute jawan martyred in Pulwama

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian Army on Wednesday paid rich tributes to late Sepoy Pawan Kumar, who was killed in an encounter in the Potgampora area of Pulwama district on Tuesday in which two terrorists were also gunned down.

In a solemn ceremony at the Chinar War Memorial, Major General Vivek Dogra, Chief of Staff, Chinar Corps, paid homage to the gallant soldier along with other officers.

“Sepoy Pawan Kumar in a sheer act of bravery had overpowered a terrorist in a hand-to-hand combat during a cordon and search operation in Potgampora, and was grievously injured in the process. He subsequently succumbed to his injuries, making the supreme sacrifice in the highest traditions of the Indian Army,” the army said.

The deceased soldier is survived by his mother. The mortal remains of Kumar are being moved to his native place at Pithyt village in Shimla district, where he will be laid to rest with full military honours.

“In this hour of grief, the army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well-being,” the army said.

20230301-202402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP Assembly adjourns over caste census issue

    100-yr-old TB vaccine may protect elderly against Covid: ICMR

    Nadda to address BJP public meeting in Warangal on Aug 26

    ‘With normal activities halted, Covid impacted children’s mental health’