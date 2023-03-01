The Indian Army on Wednesday paid rich tributes to late Sepoy Pawan Kumar, who was killed in an encounter in the Potgampora area of Pulwama district on Tuesday in which two terrorists were also gunned down.

In a solemn ceremony at the Chinar War Memorial, Major General Vivek Dogra, Chief of Staff, Chinar Corps, paid homage to the gallant soldier along with other officers.

“Sepoy Pawan Kumar in a sheer act of bravery had overpowered a terrorist in a hand-to-hand combat during a cordon and search operation in Potgampora, and was grievously injured in the process. He subsequently succumbed to his injuries, making the supreme sacrifice in the highest traditions of the Indian Army,” the army said.

The deceased soldier is survived by his mother. The mortal remains of Kumar are being moved to his native place at Pithyt village in Shimla district, where he will be laid to rest with full military honours.

“In this hour of grief, the army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well-being,” the army said.

