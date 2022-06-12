The Indian Army on Sunday paid tribute to Rifleman Lokendra Singh who made the supreme sacrifice on June 10 at a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, in a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt in Srinagar.

Lt Gen ADS Aujla Corps Commander, and all ranks of Chinar Corps paid homage to the gallant soldier.

Late Rifleman Lokendra Singh was deployed at a forward post along the Line of Control in Gulmarg Sector. On June 10 at around 10.15 p.m. while observing enemy from a surveillance post in an inclement weather, he was struck by lighting.

“Rifleman Lokendra Singh got grievously injured due to lightning strike and was immediately provided first aid at the post. He was evacuated to nearest medical facility, where he was declared dead at 11.45 p.m.,” the Army said.

Late Rifleman Lokendra Singh was thirty years old and joined the Army in 2011. He belonged to Village Bhadrauli of Bah Tehsil, Agra District in Uttar Pradesh and is survived by his wife, two children.

“The mortal remains of Rifleman Lokendra Singh are being taken for the last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well being,” the Army said.

