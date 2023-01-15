The Army on Sunday paid rich tributes to Late Nb. Sub. Parshotam Kumar, Late Hav. Amrik Singh, Late Amit Sharma, who died while performing operational task in the Machhal Sector, J&K’s Kupwara on January 10.

In a solemn ceremony at the Chinar War Memorial, BB Cantt, Lt. Gen. A.D.S. Aujla, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldiers on behalf of the proud Nation.

“While moving towards the forward post, snow along the narrow track had broken, leading to slipping of the three bravehearts into a deep gorge. A search and rescue team had recovered the mortal remains of the three brave hearts in the morning of 11 Jan 2023,” the Army said.

“Owing to adverse weather conditions, the mortal remains could not be moved earlier and was airlifted, late afternoon on 14 January 2023.”

Late Nb Sub Parshotam Kumar was 43 years old and had joined the Army in 1996. He belonged to Village Majua Uttami in Jammu district, and is survived by his wife and two children.

Late Hav Amrik Singh was 39 years old and had joined the Army in 2001. He belonged to Village Mandwara in Una district of Himachal Pradesh, and is survived by his wife and one son.

Late Amit Sharma was 23 years old and had joined the Army in 2019. He belonged to Village Talasi Khurd, Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh, and is survived by his mother.

“The mortal remains of Late Nb Sub Parshotam Kumar, Late Hav Amrik Singh, Late Amit Sharma will be taken for last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well being,” the Army said.

20230115-151803