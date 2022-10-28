INDIA

Army pays tributes to braveheart Rifleman Kulbushan Manta

NewsWire
0
0

GOC Chinar Corps Lt Gen ADS Aujla paid rich tributes today to Rifleman Kulbushan Manta who made the supreme sacrifice on Friday in a joint cordon and search operation of Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in village Washran in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Rifleman Kulbushan Manta had suffered gunshot wound and had been evacuated by helicopter to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar.

“The Braveheart breathed his last at 12.30 p.m. on Oct 27,” army said.

Late Rifleman Kulbushan Manta was twenty seven years old and had joined Army in 2014.

He belonged to village Gaunth of Kupvi (ST) Tehsil, Shimla District in Himachal Pradesh. He is survived by his wife.

“The mortal remains of Late Rifleman Kulbushan Manta are being taken for last rites to his native place in Himachal Pradesh, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well being,” army said.

20221028-143204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amidst multi-cornered contest in Punjab, counting of ballots begins

    Finally, Gujarat admits recruitment exam paper leak, six held

    ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyan’ extremely special song: Harrdy Sandhu

    Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan have a hilarious face-off on Twitter