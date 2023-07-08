INDIA

Army provides assistance to Amaranth Yatris stranded due to bad weather

NewsWire
0
0

Army said on Saturday that it is providing all-out assistance to Amarnath Yatris stranded due to bad weather enroute to the cave shrine. 

Army’s Udhampur headquartered northern command said on its official Twitter page, “#Yatris stranded enroute have been evacuated. 253 Yatris at Barari Marg Camp & 126 yatris at #Chandanwari camp are comfortable. #Army columns are reassuring support.”

In an earlier comment, the army said, “Timely help & necessary assistance is being provided by #IndianArmy. Complete synergy between all stakeholders to ensure safe #yatra.”

“#ChinarCorps providing full assistance in terms of shelter, warm clothing, hot meals, heating arrangements and #Medical aid to #yatris stranded enroute due to the temporary suspension of #Yatra2023 caused by heavy rains and inclement weather.”

“#Indian Army working in close coordination with @ShriSasb, @ndmaindia, @NDRFHQ, @JmuKmrPolice & all other agencies to provide timely assistance to #pilgrims to ensure #Safety. It is assured that all #Yatris are safe and in good #Health and spirit,” the Army added.

2023070835947

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Portfolios of new Odisha ministers announced

    Protests in Bihar, job aspirants oppose ‘Agnipath’ scheme

    IPL Turning Point: Gaikwad-Conway combo brings Chennai back to winning ways...

    O.P. Jindal Global University announces admissions 2023 open