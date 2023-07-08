Army said on Saturday that it is providing all-out assistance to Amarnath Yatris stranded due to bad weather enroute to the cave shrine.

Army’s Udhampur headquartered northern command said on its official Twitter page, “#Yatris stranded enroute have been evacuated. 253 Yatris at Barari Marg Camp & 126 yatris at #Chandanwari camp are comfortable. #Army columns are reassuring support.”

In an earlier comment, the army said, “Timely help & necessary assistance is being provided by #IndianArmy. Complete synergy between all stakeholders to ensure safe #yatra.”

“#ChinarCorps providing full assistance in terms of shelter, warm clothing, hot meals, heating arrangements and #Medical aid to #yatris stranded enroute due to the temporary suspension of #Yatra2023 caused by heavy rains and inclement weather.”

“#Indian Army working in close coordination with @ShriSasb, @ndmaindia, @NDRFHQ, @JmuKmrPolice & all other agencies to provide timely assistance to #pilgrims to ensure #Safety. It is assured that all #Yatris are safe and in good #Health and spirit,” the Army added.

