Army provides state-of-art drying machines to women in J&K’s Kishtwar

Continuing its ‘Awaam’ (People) friendly effort, the Indian Army on Sunday provided dual source solar fruit, vegetable and other agricultural products drying systems to women in remote area of J&K’s Kishtwar district.

The defence public relations officer (PRO) said on the official Twitter page, “In a First of it’s kind, the dual source Solar Drying Systems for fruits, vegetables & agricultural produce, have been provided by #IndianArmy to the Women of remote villages in Mughal Maidan area of #Kishtwar in #JammuAndKashmir.”

The army has been in the forefront of people-friendly exercises in the strife-torn J&K ever since it took over the anti-militancy operations in synergy with the local police and the central armed forces.

To infuse confidence among the common citizens, the GOC of army’s Udhampur headquartered northern command, Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi and the GOC of Srinagar headquartered Chinar corps, Lt. General D.P. Pandey went along with other officers and their families to a roadside eatery in the city centre Lal Chowk in Srinagar two days back.

The officers interacted freely with the locals there and also enjoyed the local snacks sold at the eatery

Later, the officers and their families took photographs at the Clock Tower in the city centre.

