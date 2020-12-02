Canindia News

Army rebuilds vital bridge on Manipur’s lifeline to Assam

The Indian Army has rebuilt a vital bridge along National Highway 37, the life line of Manipur, in just 18 days, restoring the road connectivity between southern Assam and Manipur, a defence spokesman said on Wednesday.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday inaugurated the bridge for the general traffic and highly appreciated the army’s swift efforts and help of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Defence spokesman Lt. Col P. Khongsai said that on November 1, the very old Irang Bridge over Irang River in Taubam village in Manipur’s Tamenglong district had collapsed when a sand-laden truck fell off the bridge into the fast-flowing river, leading to the death of its driver.

The Manipur government had requested the Army on November 2 and the specialised engineers of the Spear Corps were tasked with undertaking the re-construction of the Irang Bridge, started work on November 9 and completed within 18 days.

“The bridging stores and various materials were ferried over 152 km to the bridge site. Fresh bailey bridge stores were provisioned by the Border Roads Organisation from Tezpur (in northern Assam) and were shifted to the bridge site in two days by the Army,” Lt. Col Khongsai said.

He said that local people and state officials appreciated the skill, speed and commitment of the Indian Army jawans who took upon this challenge and delivered the same in a professional manner.

