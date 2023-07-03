INDIA

Army rescues 5 youth kidnapped by militant outfit in Manipur

The Army and Assam Rifles troopers rescued five youth belonging to the Meitei community after they were abducted by Kuki militants two days ago, official sources said.

An official in Imphal said on Sunday that the Army and the Assam Rifles soldiers rescued the five youth from Gwaltabi village under the Yaingangpokpi police station in Imphal East district.

The Kuki militants reportedly abducted the youth on Saturday evening when they were travelling in an autorickshaw.

However, the Kuki militants claimed that as part of the greater interest of peace and communal harmony they released five youth.

