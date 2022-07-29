An Indian Army team rescued a 12-year-old girl from a borewell in the Gajanvav village of Gujarat’s Surendranagar district.

The girl was later sent to the government medical hospital for treatment.

Dhrangadhra Deputy Collector M.P. Patel told IANS, “12-year-old Manisha, while playing in the field where her parents were working, fell in a 600 to 700 feet deep borewell.

“The village Sarpanch informed the local authorities, and fire and medical teams were rushed. The district collector requested the Army based in Dhrangadhra to depute a team.”

It took just four hours for the Army team to rescue the girl, who was at 60 to 70 feet in the borewell.

Around 11.30 a.m., the girl was rescued and then sent to the hospital for treatment, where she will be kept under observation for some time, said the officer.

20220729-134402