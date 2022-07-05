Army troops on Tuesday saved the life of two elderly women when they were on a pilgrimage to Chitto Mata Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said.

The troops of 17 Rashtriya Rifles (Maratha LI) were providing security to Chitto Mata Yatris in Paddar region of Kishtwar, when a patrol was alerted by cries for help from a distance.

“The troops of 17 Rashtriya Rifles (MARATHA LI) immediately rushed in the direction of the noise to investigate without wasting time,” an official statement said.

On reaching the spot, the patrol found out that two women, namely Neelam Kumari, 62, resident of Digyanan, Jammu and Vaishno Devi, 60, resident of Fylmandal, Jammu were unwell.

Neelam Kumari was suffering from low BP and was unable to breathe and Vaishno Devi had suffered serious leg injuries due to fall and was unable to walk. The patrol party immediately provided first aid and evacuated them to PHC Atholi through difficult terrain and over the Chandrabhaga river.

“Timely first aid to the ladies and braving and overcoming the challenges posed by terrain and weather, their lives were saved. The brave and selfless act by the troops of the Indian Army was praised by the families of both the ladies and all Yatris,” the statement added.

