The Army said on Tuesday that narco-terrorism is becoming a matter of concern in Kashmir.

Addressing a gathering at the first segment of the investiture ceremony at the Badamibagh cantonment in J&K’s Srinagar city, Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C of northern command said that Kashmir is witnessing a concerning rise in narco-terrorism.

“Security situation in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh poses many challenges in terrain and operational dynamics especially from different adversaries along the northern and western borders.

“We are committed to defending India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while upholding the democratic traditions of the nation.

“We are maintaining a constant vigil, monitoring all developments and will take all necessary steps to protect the national interests.

“Indian Army is prepared to meet any challenges in the future and will always work for the betterment of the people of the Region.

“Last two years have brought to the fore new challenges in the wake of abrogation of Article 370, the Galwan conflict and multiple waves of Covid-19.

“The situation along the LOC has remained stable and the ceasefire continues to sustain. A very strict vigil and a robust technology enabled multi-tiered counter infiltration grid is being maintained to thwart any attempts of infiltration.

“Ceasefire violations, infiltration bids or any other misadventure attempted by the adversary will be dealt with firmly.

“Numerous infiltration bids have been foiled in the last year. The highest standards of professionalism displayed by the troops in all dimensions of counter terror operations have nullified and limited the kinetic threat.

“Kashmir is witnessing a concerning rise in narco-terrorism, as Pakistan is now using this as a new tool in its proxy war.

“At present a dual strategy of sending across drugs as well as weapons through drones is being employed to keep the fire burning in an attempt to disrupt the social fabric.

“Cross-border terrorism, smuggling of narcotics provides a succour to terrorism. The security forces are alive to this trend and have already initiated counter drone measures to curb the menace.

“Our focus continues to reinforce our intelligence setup by synergising with all stakeholders and sister agencies, to usher in peace and undertake developmental activities.

“The overall situation is progressively improving and a positive and conducive environment for accelerating the developmental initiatives of the government has been created. The dividends of peace and stability are reaching people in the far flung areas and they are participating wholeheartedly to preserve and sustain this peace.

On the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). he said that the Army’s response to Chinese attempts to unilaterally change the status quo was a swift, undaunted and synergised action by the Indian Armed Forces.

“Any adverse aggressive designs or attempts will definitely be met with appropriate posturing of forces and a strong intent with complete synergy amongst the three services”, he said.

He also said that the measures to resolve the LAC situation at diplomatic and operational levels are also simultaneously underway.

“I assure you that the LAC in Eastern Ladakh is being dominated by physical patrolling and through technical means and our territorial integrity is being ensured. Restoration of peace and tranquility to enable progress in bilateral relations has been and will remain our constant endeavour,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Army commander presented COAS ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ GOC-in-C Northern Command ‘Unit Appreciation’ and the GOC-in-C Northern Command Certificate of Appreciation’ to deserving units, who have excelled in operation during their tenure.

