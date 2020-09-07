Army to hold pre-recruitment programmes for Kashmiri youth

Srinagar, Sep 7 (IANS) The Indian Army is conducting pre-recruitment programmes for aspirants in Kashmir who want to join the Army and fulfil their dream of serving the country.

In a statement on its official Twitter handle, the Northern Command headquartered at Udhampur in Jammu division said: “With an aim to assist young aspirants from #Kashmir to join #IndianArmy, a two-week pre recruitment programme is being conducted in #Ganderbal, to guide local youth & motivate them to become soldiers & serve the #Nation”.

Sources said similar two-week pre-recruitment programmes will also be held in other districts of Kashmir division to assist the local youth in joining the Army.

Army and paramilitary recruitment rallies have always witnessed heavy participation by Kashmiri youth notwithstanding the over 30-year militant violence in Jammu & Kashmir.

