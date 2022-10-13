INDIASPORTS

Army to meet Bombay Gymkhana in All India rugby final

Army Sports Control Board and hosts Bombay Gymkhana scored convincing victories over their respective rivals in the Cup semifinals to set up an exciting title clash in the 87th edition of the All India & South Asia Rugby 15s Championship at their ground here, late on Wednesday.

Riding on a hat-trick of tries by Yashpal Dahiya and one each by Brandon Zyl and Pruthviraj Patil, Bombay Gym were always in control of their match against the younger Future Hope Harlequins players before emerging 30-3 winners. Brandon also showed precise kicking skills, converting from two of their tries.

The match between ASCB and Bangalore RFC was much closer than the 35-7 scoreline suggests, the difference in the two teams being the sharpness in the play of the Army side while moving forward.

Army scored with tries from Suresh Kumar, Jagmeet Singh, Surinder Singh, Divendra Padir and Sunil, while Zosangzuala was on fire, converting from five of their tries.

For Bangalore RFC, Dereck got the lone try, which was converted by Roshan Lobo.

The Plate final will be contested between Calcutta Cricket & Football Club and Magician Foundation India, who got the better of MSP and RAM Marathas, respectively.

Results: PLATE SEMIFINALS

(CC&FC) W/O MSP; Magician Foundation India bt RAM Marathas 22-0

CUP SEMIFINALS: Army (Army Sports Control Board – ASCB) (Tries by Suresh Kumar, Jagmeet Singh, Surinder Singh, Divendra Padir, Sunil; 5 conversion by Zosangzuala) bt Bangalore RFC 7 (Try bt Derek; conversion Roshan Lobo); Bom Gym 30 (Tries by Yashpal Dahiya (Hattrick), Brandon Zyl, Pruthviraj Patil; 2 conversions by Brandon Zyl);

Conversions X 2 – Brandon Zyl bt Future Hope Harlequins 3.

