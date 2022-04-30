INDIA

Army to provide residential coaching to NE students for all-India exams

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian Army has started providing residential coaching to students belonging to economically weaker and underprivileged sections of northeast region to make them prepared for the all-India competitive examinations including engineering and medical entrance, Defence sources said on Saturday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mohit Vaishnava on Saturday said that the Indian Army, Red Shield Division has signed a tripartite MoU with corporate partner State Bank of India Foundation and training partner National Integrity and Educational Development Organization to establish “Red Shield Centre for Excellence and Wellness” to provide a year-long fully residential coaching for various competitive examinations including the NEET and JEE.

The centre would be located at Bishnupur district of Manipur.

The scheme is expected to be fully functional for the first batch of 50 students by the first week of July, Lt Col Vaishnava said.

Manipur Governor La Ganesan, GOC Red Shield Division Maj Gen Navin Sachdeva among others were present in the MoU signing ceremony on Saturday.

The GOC Red Shield Division said that Indian Army has remained at forefront in nation building and has been persistently contributing across varied fields especially towards youth empowerment.

20220501-000403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arun Kumar Chatterjee named Indian Envoy to Kyrgyzstan (Ld)

    Punjab Minister asks Centre to compensate families of farmers

    Priyanka Chopra celebrates one year of her Indian-themed NYC restaurant

    Teen’s body found on Goa beach: Cops caution against sharing images