Army vehicle catches fire near Udaipur, no loss of life

An Army vehicle, which was part of a convoy of five vehicles enroute the Udaipur military station, caught fire at 6.30 p.m. on Friday at Gonda, 60 km from Udaipur.

Officials said the vehicle caught fire due to technical malfunctioning.

On seeing the fire, the Quick Reaction Team of the Army swung into action, cordoned off the burning truck and stopped traffic movement on the highway.

No loss of life was reported in the icident.

The civil administration also assisted with its resources for traffic management on the highway. An internal inquiry has been ordered by the Army to ascertain the cause of the fire.

20221202-234202

