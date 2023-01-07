INDIA

Armyman, aide arrested in Punjab; 31 kg heroin seized

In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling, Punjab Police in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) arrested an army personnel and his aide after recovering 31.02 kg from their possession, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Saturday.

The 26-year-old armyman, posted as a Sepoy in Pathankot, was arrested along with his aide Paramjeet Singh of Fazilka.

Apart from the heroin, the police have also recovered a car and two mobile phones from their possession.

In a well-coordinated operation, DGP Yadav said the Fazilka Police led by SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu launched a cordon and search operation in the area of Sadar Fazilka.

“On checking of the car, one of the occupants showed an Indian Army ID card, and when police insisted for checking the vehicle they managed to flee in the car,” he said, adding the police teams strengthened all checkpoints and managed to locate them.

He said on checking the vehicle, the police teams recovered 29 packets of heroin from the car.

DIG Ferozepur range Ranjit Singh Dhillon said during preliminary investigation it has come to fore that both the accused were escaping the border district after retrieving consignment of drugs pushed by Pakistan-based smugglers through border fencing with the help of a pipe.

