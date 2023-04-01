INDIA

Armyman’s body recovered 5 days after landslide in Arunachal

The body of an Army Subedar was recovered on Saturday, five days after a landslide in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, an official said.

A Defence spokesperson said that on March 27, while on an operational task in the forward area in Tawang sector, a team of Army troopers was struck by a sudden massive landslide with debris of 6-7 feet including fallen trees, rock and mud.

During the incident, while everyone else was able to escape without any critical injury, Subedar A.S. Dhagale got trapped in the debris and then a search operation was launched immediately to locate him.

“After a massive search for four days by multiple teams with specialist equipment, Dhagale’s mortal remains were retrieved from the landslide site and moved to District Hospital, Tawang,” the spokesperson said.

Dhagale belonged to Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

