Army’s 22-day ‘Purvottar Bharat Parikrama’ culminates in Shillong

The Indian Armys 22-day-long pan-northeast car rally ‘Purvottar Bharat Parikrama’, which was flagged off from the Fort William in Kolkata on March 22 with an aim to reach out to the youth, freedom fighters, gallantry award winners, martyrs’ families and common people in the northeastern region, has culminated in Shillong.

Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan flagged in the car rally at the Umroi Military Station here on Wednesday.

Defence sources said that the 22-day car rally covered a distance of around 4,000 km across eight northeastern states — Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Meghalaya — apart from West Bengal, navigating through scenic routes, the extreme terrain of Nathula pass in Sikkim, Se-la tunnel and Bum-la in Arunachal Pradesh, the War memorial at Kohima along with many historical locations.

The rally comprising 10 vehicles visited various war memorials, while the 38 members taking part in it held motivational talks at schools and colleges.

The Governor felicitated the team leader, Brigadier K.M. Shende, Param Vir Chakra awardee honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav, and lauded the efforts of the Indian Army in service of the nation.

He also highlighted the superlative coordination between the Army and the civil administration in Meghalaya and commended the efforts of the Indian Army to assist the ex-servicemen and veterans of the state.

Defence sources said that the rally was aimed to promote national unity, camaraderie and national integration among the people of northeast India, bringing together different sections of society and building a ‘New India’ that is stronger and more prosperous.

It also focussed on enhancing awareness about the Indian Army and the Agniveer programme.

The event was conducted in collaboration with the North Eastern Council under the Department of North Eastern Region as part of ‘Azadi KaAmrit Mahotsav’, sources said.

