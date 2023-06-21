Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command participated in the event organised at Udhampur in J&K, the Army said on Wednesday.

“He complimented the soldiers and families for incorporating yoga into their daily routine in extreme high-altitude areas and harsh climatic conditions to combat psychological stress and fatigue.

“Yoga is a prime tool for stress management and improvement of the combat efficiency. The Army Commander exhorted the troops to practice yoga to further expand their physical and mental capacities,” the Army said.

“Yoga is being promoted as a way of life in the Army and specially for the troops deployed in mountainous and High-Altitude Areas of Northern Command. All ranks have imbibed it as a regime to boost their mental / physical health. Unique feat has been achieved by the units and formations of Northern Command by organising Yoga at large number of places,”

“The campaign on yoga was spread throughout Northern Command from ‘Indus to Ganges’ and over 1,75,000 soldiers and 75,000 families participated in the Yoga sessions with great zeal and enthusiasm,” the Army said.

