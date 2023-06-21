INDIA

Army’s Northern Command celebrates Yoga Day

NewsWire
0
0

Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command participated in the event organised at Udhampur in J&K, the Army said on Wednesday.

“He complimented the soldiers and families for incorporating yoga into their daily routine in extreme high-altitude areas and harsh climatic conditions to combat psychological stress and fatigue.

“Yoga is a prime tool for stress management and improvement of the combat efficiency. The Army Commander exhorted the troops to practice yoga to further expand their physical and mental capacities,” the Army said.

“Yoga is being promoted as a way of life in the Army and specially for the troops deployed in mountainous and High-Altitude Areas of Northern Command. All ranks have imbibed it as a regime to boost their mental / physical health. Unique feat has been achieved by the units and formations of Northern Command by organising Yoga at large number of places,”

“The campaign on yoga was spread throughout Northern Command from ‘Indus to Ganges’ and over 1,75,000 soldiers and 75,000 families participated in the Yoga sessions with great zeal and enthusiasm,” the Army said.

20230621-160417

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Actress Vidya Pradeep gets doctorate in Stem Cell Biology; To head...

    Marginal shortage of commanders on certain types of aircraft, says Aviation...

    UP sees uptrend in Covid situation

    More than 6k cases of SC atrocities pending in Guj courts