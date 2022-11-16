INDIA

Army’s Northern Command conducts strategic seminar in Srinagar

NewsWire
0
0

A two-day Strategic Seminar aimed to prepare military commanders for the future was organised at Srinagar on November 15 and November 16, army said on Wednesday.

The Seminar was presided over by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command and attended by senior military officials.

Domain experts from defence shared their insights on the salient aspects of evolving contours of warfare and its manifestations which have a direct bearing and connection to myriad levels of warfare.

“Northern Command faces the unique challenge of the ‘Two and a Half Fronts’ with live reality of different levels and genres of Warfare. The endeavour is to forge a force with an ability to address the entire spectrum of war fighting,” army said.

“In current generation of warfare, the Armed Forces have to respond with a clear eye on the escalatory matrix and hence the response may manifest into a wide range of activities which traditionally were considered beyond the scope of military means.”

The seminar also addressed the issues of civil military jointness in decision making, the lines of effort encompassing the entire construct of Diplomacy, Information, Military and the interdisciplinary response to the emerging threats.

The leadership deliberated on a multitude of issues, at all levels, to develop a comprehensive understanding and arrive at logical courses of action.

20221116-144603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Benedict Cumberbatch opens up on playing different versions of Doctor Strange

    ‘Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan’ to witness Parineeti Chopra’s swayamvar

    Ludhiana police chief tests Covid positive despite full vax

    I-League: Mohammedan Sporting come from behind to defeat Sreenidi Deccan 3-1