The Indian Army will safely dispose off the unexploded ordnance that came along with metal scrap imported by some factories in Tiruvallur district, said the Defence Ministry.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the Defence Ministry said the army has undertaken “Operation Thiruvallur” involving the safe disposal of nearly 10 tons of unexploded ordnance, which had possibly been collected inadvertently by some factories over a number of years in Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.

The operation involves segregation and disposal of unexploded ordnance from a metal scrap dump, now covered with undergrowth.

Forty per cent of the explosives have been successfully neutralised by the Army Bomb Disposal Team. The operation is likely to continue for 3-5 days more.

Dakshin Bharat Area under the Southern Command of the Army is undertaking this sensitive operation.

–IANS

