The opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has again asked the military leadership to clarify its position on the issue of alleged foreign conspiracy in the no-confidence resolution against Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan, stating that silence was making their claim of neutrality doubtful, Dawn reported.

Speaking at a news conference after presiding over a meeting of the PDM with PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, president of the opposition alliance Maulana Fazlur Rehman said if the Supreme Court gave any verdict against them then they had the right to go to the people’s court.

The Maulana said that besides him and Sharif, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had also urged the representatives of the military establishment who had attended the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on March 31 to come out with their stance.

The PDM chief said they would never accept the unconstitutional ruling of the deputy speaker, adding that the joint opposition was making efforts to save the country from facing anarchy. However, he declared that if the PTI wanted confrontation then they were also ready for it. He said the delay by the SC in the hearing of the case was encouraging those who had abrogated the Constitution.

