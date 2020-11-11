Arnab Goswami released from jail, returns to Republic TV office

Republic TV Managing director and Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami was released from the Taloja Central Jail in Raigad late on Wednesday night.

The development came hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail following his arrest on November 4 in a case of abetment to suicide of Mumbai architect Anvay M. Naik and his mother Kumud Naik on May 5, 2018 in Alibaug.

Returning from the jail, flashing a ‘V’ sign and punching in the air several times enroute his car, Goswami termed his arrest as “illegal” and said no forces could stop a journalist and his TV channel.

He was accorded a rousing, hero’s welcome by the Republic TV staff as he entered the office late on Wednesday with plans to go on air.

Goswami told mediapersons that he was “absolutely fine” and looking forward to work amid a thunderous applause outside his office building.