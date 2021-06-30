New Delhi, June 30 (IANSlife) The Arohi X Ekaya SS’21 collection is a modern and versatile selection of handwoven saris, chic suits, bias-cut skirts, and pop-coloured organza co-ord sets inspired by contemporary art, bold colour play, and clean construction.

Ekaya collaborates with young designer, Aarohi Shah, from the Fashion Institute of Technology New York, to create a range of experimental textiles and silhouettes keeping in mind the ever-growing demand for easy to wear, modern saris, and ready to wear, combining craftsmanship and attention to detail.

The textiles of this collection comprises experimental and youthful saris exuding an artful sense of texture and pattern along with timeless cord sets with fluid silhouettes and vivid colours. It features 25-30 pieces, including colourways, priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000 and is available at Ekaya stores.

