The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says that it has approximately $1.4 billion in cheques that have gone uncashed over the years. Emails notifications will be sent to some recipients over the next few months.

Each year, the CRA issues millions of payments in the form of refunds and benefits. These payments are issued by either direct deposit or by cheque. Over time, payments can remain uncashed for various reasons, such as the taxpayer misplacing the cheque or even a change of address which did not allow for delivery.

“As of May 2022, there were an estimated 8.9 million uncashed cheques with the CRA,” the federal agency said in a statement. The average amount per uncashed cheque is $158.

The CRA will be notifying some recipients of the Canada child benefit and related Provincial/Territorial programs, GST/HST Credit and Alberta Energy Tax Refund (AETR) recipients of any uncashed cheques they may have by email notification. Approximately 25,000 e-notifications will be issued in August and another 25,000 in November, followed by the next 25,000 in May 2023.

In 2020, the CRA introduced the “My Account’ feature where taxpayers can view their uncashed cheques and collect unclaimed benefit and credit payments that belong to them dating as far back as 1998. Approximately two million uncashed cheques valued at $802 million were redeemed by Canadians between February 10, 2020, and May 31, 2022 as a result.

After logging into their accounts, taxpayers will see an option under “related services” entitled “uncashed cheques.” From here, they will be able to easily check if they have a CRA cheque, uncashed for six months or more. Then, all they have to do is complete and securely submit the displayed form online in My Account. Through the Represent a Client Service, representatives can also view uncashed cheques on behalf of their clients.

If a taxpayer is not signed up for My Account or email notifications, they can find out if they have any uncashed cheques by calling 1-800-959-8281.