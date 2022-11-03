INDIA

Around 22% polling till 11 am for high-stake Adampur bypoll in Haryana

Around 22 per cent polling was registered in the first four hours on Thursday in the high stake Adampur Assembly bypoll in Haryana, poll officials said.

The polling has been going on peacefully in all 80 polling stations as there is no report of any untoward incident, an official said.

The main contestants are BJP nominee Bhavya Bishnoi, Congress candidate Jai Prakash, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Kurda Ram Nambardar and AAP’s Satinder Singh.

Bhavya, his father Kuldeep Bishnoi, mother Renuka and his grandmother Jasma Devi cast their votes in Adampur.

A total of 22 candidates are in the fray in the by-election. Polling will be held till 6 p.m.

The bypoll was necessitated in the wake of resignation by sitting Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who joined the BJP in August.

The Adampur Assembly has witnessed 16 elections, including three by-elections. The seat has been a bastion of Bhajan Lal as members of his family have won the seat 16 times in a row from 1968.

Bhajan Lal won nine times, while his son Kuldeep Bishnoi emerged victorious four times.

Kuldeep’s wife Renuka became the legislator in the 2011 byelection, while his mother Jasma Devi had won from here in 1987.

Bhavya, the grandson of Bhajan Lal, is the fifth family member to contest.

