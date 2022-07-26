Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was detained earlier in the day on Tuesday by the Delhi Police, has been kept at new police lines, Kingsway Police camp, here in the national capital, a Delhi Police official said.

“Around 50 MPs along with Rahul Gandhi were detained from the North fountain near Parliament. They are detained in Kingsway camp,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Amrutha Guguloth said.

Rahul was detained during a protest march carried out by the Congress party from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, as the parliamentarians moved forward to give a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, the Delhi Police stopped them midway near Vijay Chowk.

Subsequently, the Congress parliamentarians, including Rahul Gandhi, sat in the middle of the road near Parliament, holding placards and raised slogans against the probe agency ED and the Central government.

Later, Rahul Gandhi among several other leaders was detained by the police and taken to new police lines, Kingsway Police camp in a bus.

