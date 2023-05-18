INDIA

Around 8k to join human chain to save Mhadei

‘Save Mhadei, Save Goa Front’ has urged the people to participate in a seven kilometre-long human prayer chain on May 20 along the banks of the Mandovi river where around 8 thousand persons are expected.

Historian Prof Prajal Sakhardande, convener of the campaign, on Thursday addressed a press conference and requested people of the state along with NGOs and politicians to participate in large numbers to draw government’s attention and spread awareness about the protection of the Mhadei river.

This human prayer chain will extend from the end of Miramar Beach to the Santa Monica jetty in Panaji, a distance of seven kms.

The ‘Earthivist Collective’, in association with the ‘Goa Heritage Action Group’ (GHAG) and the ‘Save Mhadei Save Goa Front’ have come together for this chain.

Jack Ajit Sukhija, grandson of Dr Jack de Sequeira, was also present on the occasion.

“Dr Jack de Sequeira, who is known as the father of opinion polls, saved Goa from merging into Maharashtra and protected our identity. Today his grandson is with us to stop the diversion of the Mhadei river into Karnataka. We all need to support this cause and unite,” Sakhardande said.

According to front members, the event will offer people from all over Goa an opportunity to come together and connect with the river, its history and its soul.

Jack Ajit Sukhija also appealed to people to join the movement and save Mhadei from getting diverted. “Mhadei is our mother. We need to know the importance of this river and unite to protect it,” he said.

“After coming together, we can get many positive ideas to go ahead with this movement. Government may get convinced with mass movement. Hence I appeal to everyone to participate in this movement,” he said.

Front’s members said that nearly 8,000 persons are expected to participate in the seven km-long human chain.

Goa and Karnataka are currently embroiled in a dispute over the Kalasa-Bhanduri dam project across the Mhadei river, being heard by a central tribunal.

