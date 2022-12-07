New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANSlife) Edesia, a restaurant serving worldwide cuisine at Crowne Plaza New Delhi, will transport your taste buds to all seven continents of the world. The ‘Around the Globe’ cuisine festival will be held in Okhla from December 3 through December 18, 2022.

The theme of the first edition of ‘Around The Globe Food Festival’ is ‘Food Carnival’ with interactive stations such as- Swirling Soup (Opening Act), Fire Show (Live Street Food Stations), Whistling Starters (Mime Show), The Great Indian Main Course (Circus), Salad Jugglers (Filler Act), Rice Pyramids, Drinks Pit stop (Break Time), The Dancing Ice Cream (Show Stopper), The Bread Carpet (VVIP Zone), The Wheel Of Desserts (Grand Finale) from across continents with and our chefs and mixologists as the ringmasters.

Eat delicious Dimsums or Mexican tacos, dip Churros in hot chocolate like the Spanish do or experience American hot dog culture, roll over Turkish Shawarmas or sing Mamma Mia over flatbread Piadinathe 15-day ‘Around The Globe’ food festival offers more than 100 different delicacies.

Few of the menu highlights include Prawn Bisque, French Onion Soup, Falafel, Pita Breads, Burritos, Crepes, Burgers, Ratatouille, Sandwiches, Harissa Chicken Wings, Paella, Rice Pilaf, Lebanese Kibbeh, Popcorn Chicken, Tiramisu, Greek Mousakka, Burgers, Tiramisu, Chicken & Cheese Enchiladas, Espinacas con Garbanzos and many more.

Pradipt Sinha, Director of Food & Beverage said, “We have been constantly striving to curate immersive dining experiences for our guests to mesmerize all their senses when they visit our restaurants. Our Around The Globe menu features the dishes which have gained cult status across continents and countries making the food festival an adventurous ride for the palate.”

Shuvendu Banerjee, General Manager said, “Edesia has recently bagged the number one spot in Trip Advisor’s Travellers Choice Ranking which offers a great reason to celebrate our chefs who come with expertise on diverse cuisines across the globe and our patrons who have showered their unconditional support.”

The restaurant would be completely painted in the vivacious shades of red, white, blue, and yellow, as well as decorated with printed carnival flags, vivid bulbs, and eccentric pom poms. While bringing forth the world of imagination, fun, sparkle, and enchantment with food, the vintage carnival setup will transport guests to ‘La La Land’. The Around The World food festival would be a joy to your palate as well as your eyes. It would make for the ideal Instagram clip in our Toy Train themed photo zone or a private selfie with the Statue of Liberty or Eiffel Tower (while you’re still figuring out your world tour plans).

What: Around the Globe Food Festival

Where: Edesia at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla

Timings: 7 pm to 11 pm

Buffet Prices (per person): INR 2399 + taxes

