A slew of measures have been taken for a seamless experience for Amarnath Yatris at Lakhanpur, the entry point of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rakesh Minhas on Tuesday visited Lakhanpur to review the arrangements being put in place for thwe upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

He inspected the area earmarked for reception of yatris and other civic amenities made available for the pilgrims at Lakhanpur entry point, and laid thrust on taking all necessary steps by departments concerned to make the experience of yatris at Lakhanpur corridor hassle free and pleasant.

“Every effort shall be made to make Lakhanpur facilitation centre a multi-facility hub to cater all needs of incoming Yatris/Devotees,” he said.

Citing the innovative steps taken by the district administration, the DC informed that slew of measures such as augmented lodging facilities for 7,500 yatris/per day, six RFID counters for registration, neat and clean lavatories besides arrangements for entertainment of yatris at Lakhanpur will be taken care of through dedicated channels to provide a seamless experience to the yatris.

