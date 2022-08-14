SPORTSMOTORSPORTSWORLD

ARRC: Honda Racing India rider Senthil Kumar scores a point in Race 2

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team rider Senthil Kumar scored a point in Race 2 during round 3 of the 2022 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC), here on Sunday.

In his first stint at the Sportsland SUGO international circuit, Senthil managed to display true rigor as he bounced back from a DNF in race 1 to claim a point for the team.

It was a gripping race till the very end as the leaderboard saw a lot of movement in the order. With four riders crashing out in the last lap, it proved to be a challenging race for everyone.

However, Senthil took advantage and sped up to jump ahead on the leaderboard to come in contention for winning some coveted points. But, his teammate Rajiv Sethu could not recover from the mistake in the initial laps and finished the race in 17th position.

The duo of Senthil and Rajiv battled their hardest with the 17 best of Asian riders from six countries (Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam) in Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class.

