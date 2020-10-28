Canindia News

Arrest made in 2014 Brampton sexual assault case

Peel police investigators from the Special Victims Unit have arrested a man in relation to a sexual assault investigation from 2014.

On Wednesday August 13, 2014, just before 8:00 p.m., a woman was sexually assaulted in her vehicle in a plaza in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street West in the City of Brampton. During this incident, the victim was in the presence of her two young children who were seated in the car during the attack. The victim did not sustain any physical injuries. Following the incident, the unknown suspect fled the area and an investigation commenced.

In August 2020, DNA analysis positively identified the suspect as Ravinder Sidhu, a 33-year-old man of no fixed address. As a result of this match, a Canada Wide Arrest Warrant was issued and attempts to locate Sidhu commenced.

On Thursday October 22, 2020, Ravinder Sidhu was located in Calgary, Alberta and arrested on the strength of the warrant. Investigators from the Special Victims Unit flew out and brought Ravinder Sidhu back to answer to charges of Assault and Sexual Assault. He attended the Ontario Court of Justice on October 27, for a bail hearing.

