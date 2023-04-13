Delhi Police have made an arrest in connection to the double murder of an elderly couple in the city’s Gokulpuri area, an official said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Ashish Bhargav, a 29-year-old resident of Ghaziabad was having an affair with the deceased couple’s daughter-in-law.

Radhey Shyam Verma, 72, and his wife Veena, 68, were found murdered at their home on Monday. The house was ransacked and cash and jewellery were also missing.

Verma had retired as Vice Principal from a Delhi government school in Karol Bagh. The couple had been living in the house since the past 38 years with their son Ravi Rattan.

During interrogation, the daughter-in-law Monika told the police that she had planned and executed the murders with the help of Ashish and his friend, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

“Monika came up with the idea to kill the couple in December 2022, and Ashish agreed to help her. After finalising their plan on February 20, they decided to use secret phone numbers. Ashish arranged for new SIM cards and delivered one to Monika at her parental home.

“Ashish was arrested from Ghaziabad and he will be produced in court on Thursday and brought on police remand for further investigation. Monika is already on a four-day police remand,” Tirkey added.

Efforts are being made to apprehend Ashish Bhargav’s friend, Vikas, who is also wanted in the case and is absconding, the police officer said.

