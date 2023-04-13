INDIA

Arrest made in Delhi double murder case

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police have made an arrest in connection to the double murder of an elderly couple in the city’s Gokulpuri area, an official said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Ashish Bhargav, a 29-year-old resident of Ghaziabad was having an affair with the deceased couple’s daughter-in-law.

Radhey Shyam Verma, 72, and his wife Veena, 68, were found murdered at their home on Monday. The house was ransacked and cash and jewellery were also missing.

Verma had retired as Vice Principal from a Delhi government school in Karol Bagh. The couple had been living in the house since the past 38 years with their son Ravi Rattan.

During interrogation, the daughter-in-law Monika told the police that she had planned and executed the murders with the help of Ashish and his friend, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

“Monika came up with the idea to kill the couple in December 2022, and Ashish agreed to help her. After finalising their plan on February 20, they decided to use secret phone numbers. Ashish arranged for new SIM cards and delivered one to Monika at her parental home.

“Ashish was arrested from Ghaziabad and he will be produced in court on Thursday and brought on police remand for further investigation. Monika is already on a four-day police remand,” Tirkey added.

Efforts are being made to apprehend Ashish Bhargav’s friend, Vikas, who is also wanted in the case and is absconding, the police officer said.

20230413-110603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED arrests Delhi Health Minister in PMLA case

    Lalu, Nitish playing sympathy card on ED raids: BJP MP Sushil...

    Reshuffle in Indian military’s top hierarchy

    Mistry’s funeral on Tuesday, family’s moving tribute omits Tata stint