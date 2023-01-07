Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday condemned the arrest of party’s Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Sanjay Kumar, an MP from Karimnagar constituency, was arrested in Telangana’s Kamareddy town.

The BJP leader had gone to Kamareddy to offer his condolences to the family of a farmer Ramulu who committed suicide “to protest the state government’s move to take away his agricultural land which was the only source of his livelihood”.

Chugh, also the party in-charge of Telangana, said the arrest of Bandi Sanjay Kumar is a desperate act of the K. Chandrashekhar Rao-led government to stifle the voice of people who oppose his despotic policies.

Chugh further took exception to “the undemocratic way in which the KCR government attempted to take away fertile land of the farmers in eight villages adjoining Kamareddy town”.

Condemning the “brazen misuse of power”, he said the KCR government had been violating all democratic norms to push its dictatorial agenda and in this situation.

“If an elected Member of Parliament could not stand by hapless farmers what is the meaning of democracy?” the BJP leader questioned.

Stating that no government survived the fury of farmers, Chugh also prophesied the fall of the KCR government soon.

He also demanded immediate release of Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and sought an unconditional apology from the Chief Minister KCR for the unwarranted arrest.

Chugh also demanded the withdrawal of the proposed master plan of Kamareddy which is prepared to benefit realtors.

