Arrest warrant against Metro Hospital Group Chairman

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) A Faridabad court on Wednesday issued arrest warrant against Dr Purushottam Lal, Chairman of the Noida Metro Multi-specialty and Cardiology Institute, for alleged fraud by raising false invoices.

Dr Shyam Sunder Bansal, Managing Director of Metro Heart Institute, alleged that Dr Lal allegedly used fraudulent documents and defrauded the government departments of several crores of rupees.

Dr Bansal had lodged an FIR on July 30, 2018 at Faridabad central police station under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC. In the FIR, it was alleged that Dr Lal rigged the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and the UP Power Corporation, and prepared false bills for treatment of Haryana and UP government employees.

After a hearing, Judicial Magistrate Mohommad Sageer directed the Faridabad Central’s SHO to arrest Dr Lal and produce him before the court at 10 a.m. on February 1.

There are two Metro Hospitals in Noida — one in Sector 12 that is a heart institute, and the other in Sector 11 that is a multi-specialty hospital.

–IANS

